Confirmation that £250,000 could be spent on improving safety at a junction in Lichfield has been welcomed by a local councillor.

The junction at Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

It comes after a motorcyclist died at the link between Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane last year.

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said he was pleased the strength of feeling among local residents had been heard.

Paul Ray

“I have had a positive response from Staffordshire County Council about the campaign to make the lethal junction at Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue safe. “The campaign has been stepped up since the tragic fatality of Luke Cotton at this junction in June last year and we have maintained pressure on Staffordshire County Council who are responsible for our roads. “We have been actively supported in our campaign by county councillor Janice Silvester-Hall. I’m pleased to say that Staffordshire County Council have now committed £250,000 to fund permanent improvements at this junction.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray added that traffic lights are likely to be installed at the junction, with the money set to be included in the 2022-23 budget when it is agreed by the county council in March.

If the funding is approved, it would mean the works would be carried out by March 2023 at the latest.