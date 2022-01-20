An example of one of the solar streetlights

A landowner in Burntwood has unveiled proposals to introduce new solar street lighting.

London and Cambridge Properties, which owns the site of Burntwood Business Park, hopes to install 73 new lighting columns.

In a planning application the company said the six metre high columns would provide an energy-efficient solution.

“During the set hours of darkness the lights operate at 30% brightness. When movement is detected, they increase to 100% over the course of a few seconds to avoid a sudden flash. “After a 30 second period of no movement the lights then reduce back to 30% again. “There is no existing streetlighting in London and Cambridge Properties-owned areas of Burtnwood Business Park, so tenants rely only on external floodlights from units which are not regularly on. “A solar-powered option is environmentally friendly, showing our continued willingness to improve the Burntwood area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.