Lichfield GP surgeries say they will stop offering coronavirus vaccinations from the end of this month.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Lichfield Primary Care Network – made up of The Westgate Practice and Langton Medical Group – said the “difficult decision” had been made to step back from the programme.

A letter to patients said delivering vaccinations over the past 12 months had impacted on workloads of staff and therefore it would stop offering jabs from 31st January.

“Lichfield Primary Care Network has delivered approximately 45,000 vaccinations. This vital work was in addition to our day to day activities. “This task has been undertaken by practice staff, additional clinical staff who had recently left or retired and volunteers. “Providing and conducting this additional service has increased the workloads of all staff and placed extra pressure on them. “The administration of vaccines began in earnest in January 2021 and has been unrelenting for the past 12 months – going forward this is not sustainable on a reactive and unplanned basis.” Lichfield Primary Care Network letter to patients

The surgeries said that other options for vaccinations were now available for patients seeking their jabs.