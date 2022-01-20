Lichfield’s MP has been criticised over comments he made about claims from a Conservative colleague about intimidation by party whips.

Michael Fabricant took to social media to describe William Wragg’s words as “nonsense”.

The Greater Manchester MP had earlier said those Tories who were suspected of trying to oust Boris Johnson from Number 10 had been threatened with funding cuts for their constituencies.

He also urged Conservative colleagues to go to the police if they felt threatened.

But Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant said the suggestion was “nonsense”.

“I believe it is wholly improper of William Wragg to misuse his position as chairman of a Select Committee to make unsubstantiated claims against the whips as part of his long-standing and well-known vendetta against Boris. “If I reported every time I had been threatened by a whip or if a whip reported every time I had threatened them, the police wouldn’t have any time to conduct any other police work. “What nonsense from William Wragg.” Michael Fabricant MP

But Mr Fabricant’s comments drew criticism for rival MPs and public figures.

Labour MP Stella Creasey

Comedian Richard Herring

Former MP Dr Phillip Lee

Stewart McDonald MP

Former England rugby international Brian Moore

However, other Conservative MPs also questioned the claims, with

Workington MP Mark Jenkinson said he had not experienced threats despite clashing with party whips.

“I have not been the most loyal of backbenchers at times and have been through what the whips would deem ‘the wrong lobby’ a number of times. “I have never hidden mum intentions to do so from the whips and so have had many conversations – often fraught and sometimes impolite on my part. “I can categorically state that none of those conversations have ever involved threats, implicit or explicit, towards me or my constituency regarding funding, releasing stories or anything of that ilk.” Mark Jenkinson MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said that he had seen “no evidence” of intimidation.