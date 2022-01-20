Lichfield’s MP has been criticised over comments he made about claims from a Conservative colleague about intimidation by party whips.
Michael Fabricant took to social media to describe William Wragg’s words as “nonsense”.
The Greater Manchester MP had earlier said those Tories who were suspected of trying to oust Boris Johnson from Number 10 had been threatened with funding cuts for their constituencies.
He also urged Conservative colleagues to go to the police if they felt threatened.
But Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant said the suggestion was “nonsense”.
“I believe it is wholly improper of William Wragg to misuse his position as chairman of a Select Committee to make unsubstantiated claims against the whips as part of his long-standing and well-known vendetta against Boris.
“If I reported every time I had been threatened by a whip or if a whip reported every time I had threatened them, the police wouldn’t have any time to conduct any other police work.
“What nonsense from William Wragg.”Michael Fabricant MP
But Mr Fabricant’s comments drew criticism for rival MPs and public figures.
However, other Conservative MPs also questioned the claims, with
Workington MP Mark Jenkinson said he had not experienced threats despite clashing with party whips.
“I have not been the most loyal of backbenchers at times and have been through what the whips would deem ‘the wrong lobby’ a number of times.
“I have never hidden mum intentions to do so from the whips and so have had many conversations – often fraught and sometimes impolite on my part.
“I can categorically state that none of those conversations have ever involved threats, implicit or explicit, towards me or my constituency regarding funding, releasing stories or anything of that ilk.”Mark Jenkinson MP
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said that he had seen “no evidence” of intimidation.
Just go man. You demean your electorate every day with your fawning sycophancy.
I realise Lichfield & Burntwood will likely vote for a Tory mp next time.
Please will the local Tory members vote for a sensible candidate, I’d take Cllr Pullen for example.
(I would love Cllr Grange to stand though, she’d get my vote 100%).
Johnson on Blackmail:
I’ve seen no evidence to support any of those allegations
Johnson on Partygate:
I’ve seen no evidence of parties
Does he ever see evidence of anything?
I notice Pullen has had nothing to say about Boris.
Another one who appears to have no respect for Lichfield people who paid a big price for obeying the so called rules.
It would be lovely one day. To see the words Michael Fabricant and something he has done to improve the lives of people in Lichfield.
Is Mr Fabricant losing the plot? He says that allegations of threats are nonsense, then confirms that he has received them. Such threats don’t surprise me, as the system works by party whips persuading, cajoling and threatening MPs to toe the party line. It’s one of the things that make a mockery of our so called democracy.
For many years Lichfield has been the cathedral city that no-one living more than fifty miles away has ever heard of.
Suddenly we are above the radar, as the place that has elected Michael Fabricant, dubbed the idiots’ idiot by a national newspaper, as MP for twenty years.
One understands that having a Waitrose nearby adds £20,000 to house values. How much does having a Fabricant as MP reduce them?
Leave a comment