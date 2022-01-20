The Commuters by Dean Borgazzi
The Commuters by Dean Borgazzi

Members have been battling it out in the latest Lichfield Camera Club competition.

The theme was ‘together’, with photographers asked to interpret the word ahead of their annual competition with their counterparts in twin city Limburg.

The beginner/intermediate competition was won by Sandra Morgan, while Dean Borgazzi took the honours in the advanced section.

The club meets at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane, from 7.45 pm to 10pm every Wednesday. For more details visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.

Click below to see images from the competition:

  • Samburu Warriors by David Keith Jones
  • Gin and Tonic, Lemon and Ice by Graham Slight
  • Sitting and Remembering by David Causer
  • Meerkats in a Huddle by Anne Anderson
  • Large Red and Azure Blue Male Damselflies by Darron Matthews
  • The Commuters by Dean Borgazzi
  • Swan Lake by Steffan Chave
  • Growing Together by Liz Thomas
  • The Mating Game by Ivan Shaw
  • Walking Together in The Mountains by Sandra Morgan
  • Batty Bats by Ann Wright
  • Together on the Shelf by Sandra Morgan

Leave a comment

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *