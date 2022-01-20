The Commuters by Dean Borgazzi

Members have been battling it out in the latest Lichfield Camera Club competition.

The theme was ‘together’, with photographers asked to interpret the word ahead of their annual competition with their counterparts in twin city Limburg.

The beginner/intermediate competition was won by Sandra Morgan, while Dean Borgazzi took the honours in the advanced section.

The club meets at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane, from 7.45 pm to 10pm every Wednesday. For more details visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.

Click below to see images from the competition: