The producer of a show coming to the Lichfield Garrick is promising “glitter balls and good times”.

Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno will be at the city theatre on 19th February.

The touring production will bring the hits of the seventies to the stage.

Producer Mark Halliday said:

“If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything disco.” “Theatregoers will be thrilled by pitch perfect harmonies, high energy, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame it on The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.” Mark Halliday

The two-hour production features hits by the likes of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Kool and the Gang, Gloria Gaynor and Billy Ocean.

“West End performers are supported by a tight-as-Spandex band – and audiences will be treated to slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography.” Mark Halliday

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.