Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

The Burntwood councillor at the centre of a funding controversy says he has offered to waive his allowance.

Staffordshire County Council has handed the issue over to Staffordshire Police after an internal investigation over £924 awarded to Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd’s now-dissolved Nature Nuturing Community Interest Company.

Despite receiving the money, the organisation neither purchased nor planted any trees.

In an email sent to the council’s member and democratic services manager on 18th January and shared with Lichfield Live by Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd, he said:

“I want to waive my councillor allowance from March onwards if I can do so. “If I cannot, I’ll be donating it for the course of my term.” Email from Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd had served as a Conservative representative for Burntwood North division before quitting the party altogether after he was handed a six month ban after the issues were raised over the funding for the tree planting scheme at Chasewater.

He currently sits as an independent member of the county council, but has fully resigned from both Burntwood Town Council and Hammerwich Parish Council.

A spokesperson for the county council said arrangements had been made for repayment of the money – but added the matter had been reported to Staffordshire Police.