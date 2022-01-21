An artist’s impression of the homes being built at the Bower Park development in Lichfield

An open day in Lichfield is giving people the chance to find out more about shared ownership properties.

Bromford is hosting the event from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday (22nd January) at the Friary Meadow development on Birmingham Road.

There will also be information about properties available at the Bower Park development at Claypit Lane.

Shared ownership gives those who do not own a home the chance to pay a mortgage on a percentage of the property and pay rent on the remaining share.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We cannot wait to put on our open day event in Friary Meadow for local property seekers to attend, and are very much looking forward to sharing our shared ownership knowledge and giving out helpful advice. “Shared ownership makes homeowning much more accessible than it used to be. Having the option to own a percentage of a home, while paying a reduced rent on the property for the portion you don’t own, has allowed local people to afford homes when they might not have been able to otherwise. “There is a wonderful selection of properties which we have available for homebuyers in Lichfield. Our two and three-bedroom homes are proving very popular, so I’d encourage any interested purchasers to get in touch with our sales team to book their appointment.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information on the event email sales@bromford.co.uk or call 0800 0916 514.