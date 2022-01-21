The force will be strong when a free exhibition from a galaxy far, far away comes to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host May the Toys Be With You from tomorrow (22nd January) until 19th March.

The exhibition will feature vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters.

A C3PO toy

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Star Wars is a massive cultural phenomenon, loved by children, parents and grandparents alike so it’s super exciting to be bringing May The Toys Be With You to Lichfield. “As well as the exhibition, we’ve also included Star Wars themed shows and events in our spring line-up and extra Star Wars treats during half-term. “Look out for the British Battalion of Stormtroopers patrolling Lichfield on 19th February.” The Hub at St Mary’s

Admission is free, but timed tickets are required for weekend admission. To book visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.

The venue will also be offering autism-friendly viewings on Sundays. Noise levels will be lowered and lights dimmed between 10am and 11am.