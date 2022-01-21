The leader of Lichfield District Council has been urged to seek answers from local MPs on the challenges facing local authority finances.

Lichfield District Council House

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, made his comments in the wake of an overview and scrutiny meeting last night (20th January).

The committee was told that only “informal” discussions had taken place between the local authority’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, and MPs Michael Fabricant and Christopher Pincher about the issue.

Cllr Norman said his Conservative counterpart needed to push for more answers.

“I was not interested in a chat in a pub with the council’s representatives in Parliament, but their response to the financial difficulties such as the funding gap in 2023, 2024 and 2025 with the added uncertainty of the proposed financial reform which could see the loss of business rates and the New Homes Bonus. “I would have thought Cllr Pullen would realise that his role as council leader does not mean he cannot ask questions of his Conservative members or Government for the sake of residents. “If he wrote to the MPs to ask them to forward his letter to the Local Government Minister for a response he will not be chucked out of the Conservatives. “Of course, he might get a response pointing out that the council has more than £8million in reserves when it only needs £1.6million as an emergency reserve.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Pullen said he was in regular communication with both of the MPs representing Lichfield and Burntwood in the House of Commons.