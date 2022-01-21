A Lichfield performer will kick off a series of concerts at a city centre venue next month.

Robert Jackson

Local performer Robert Jackson will bring A Different Thread take to the stage at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th February.

They will be the first act on the bill for the 2022 Transatlantic Folk series.

A Different Thread have become familiar faces at events in Lichfield, as well as making appearances on the BBC and at Glastonbury in recent years.

The gig in Lichfield also launches the duo’s UK tour, with Robert admitting it could be something of a send-off for him ahead of being reunited with his American performing partner Alicia Best.

“It’s been a strange six months for A Different Thread with myself and Alicia currently on separate sides of the Atlantic, but I’m holding down the fort with my new line-up until we can be reunited stateside. “It means this could be the last UK tour for some time, so let’s have a ball.”

Tickets for the show at The Hub are £15 and can be booked online.