A range of support measures have been unveiled by Staffordshire County Council in a bid to retain and support care staff.

Help with childcare costs, one-off bonus payments and the ability to sell back annual leave are among the proposals being put forward.

The county council said the plans came as the recent rise in cases had put pressure on staffing levels at sites across the region.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s lead on Covid, said:

“Our care workers – both in care homes and in supporting people in their own homes – have been on the frontline of this pandemic for nearly two years, dealing with one challenge after another. “We need to do everything we can to both keep and attract the very best staff particularly over the winter months and, while for many working in care is very much a vocation, we hope these potential benefits will go some small way to rewarding their fantastic efforts.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The plans are part of a £4.4million package planned to be delivered before the end of March, of which £2.75million is earmarked for the staff incentives scheme.

The remainder of the the Department of Health and Social Care grant funding will be spent on areas such as infection control in homes, staff recruitment campaigns and support to make arrangements for residents ready to leave hospital.