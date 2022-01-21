Police are appealing for information after a van was stolen from a business park in Burntwood.

The Peugeot Partner vehicle was taken without the keys while it was parked on Plant Lane Business Park.

The incident happened at 1.10pm yesterday (20th January).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are currently reviewing CCTV in the area and are working to establish further details.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 419 of 20th January.