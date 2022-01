James Beeson. Picture: Lichfield City FC

Lichfield City FC have won an appeal against a red card given to their goalkeeper.

James Beeson was sent off in their draw with Wolverhampton Casuals last weekend.

But an appeal has now seen the red card overturned after video footage from the game was reviewed.

A nice feeling when your footage is used to overturn a wrongful sending off. Second time this season bizarrely involving the same referee. You owe me @TownShifnal @lichfieldcityfc pic.twitter.com/mGxDY2BaGy — Brooksy TV (@BrooksyTV) January 21, 2022

Lichfield return to action tomorrow (22nd January) when they entertain Stourport Swifts in the Midland Football League Premier Division. Kick-off is at 3pm.