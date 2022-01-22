A controversial penalty proved to be the turning point as Lichfield City FC suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men looked to be in command after converting a spot kick of their own through Dan Lomas early in the game.

But after keeper James Beeson was penalised having appeared to make a save in a one-on-one, the resulting penalty from Drew Canavan was the first of two goals in as many minutes for the visitors to turn the game around – strikes Lichfield never recovered from.

It took just ten minutes for City to make the breakthrough after Joe Haines was felled in the box after a jinking run. It looked like the hosts would see their run of form continuing as Lomas despatched the penalty.

Jack Edwards was prevented from doubling the advantage thanks to a save from Swifts stopper Dominic Richards, before Spencer Gunnell nodded over the bar from the resulting corner.

The turning point came on 14 minutes though when Beeson looked to have prevented a leveller with a brave save, but the referee thought otherwise and awarded the spot kick which Canavan netted.

The controversy was clearly playing on the minds of the home side as they went behind almost immediately after Mason Birch headed home with the help of the post.

Edwards saw a free kick saved as Lichfield looked to restore parity – and was then denied by another stop from Richards.

A half time change saw debutant Charlie Shaw introduced as City looked to kickstart their afternoon, and they almost levelled when Luke Childs saw a strike cleared off the line.

But Swifts were still posing a threat at the other end with Beeson forced to save well at the feet of a visiting forward.

The decisive third goal came for the visitors on 65 minutes though when a mix up at the back allowed Lee Chilton to score.

Things went from bad to worse for Lichfield as Swifts made it 4-1 five minutes later when Ben Jevons headed home.

City continued to try and reignite their afternoon as they saw handball penalty appeals waived away before Edwards’ free-kick rattled the crossbar.