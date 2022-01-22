A councillor has questioned the current lack of a civic car – telling colleagues “everything seems to be falling apart and going downhill” at Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Derick Cross

Cllr Derick Cross made his comments in an email – seen by Lichfield Live – to a local authority officer and fellow councillors after an invite was sent to members who might want to attend a business event.

The Alrewas and Fradley Conservative representative questioned the way spaces at the SLTC annual awards ceremony organised by local chambers of commerce – and also criticised the current lack of transport on offer for civic leaders.

The council is currently without a civic car while it waits for an electric vehicle to become available.

Cllr Cross said:

“Surely the council chairman, vice chairman and their consorts should be attending functions such as these to represent Lichfield District Council as they were voted at full council to undertake? “I understand they are being restricted from carrying out their duties fully because they are not being permitted by an officer to attend many civic function invites as we would expect them to be, and the civic car has gone without being organised to replace it before it was due to go back. “Everything seems to be falling apart and going downhill – why is that?” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council

In a reply, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, told Cllr Cross he was incorrect in his assumptions on who should represent the local authority at the event.

“The SLTC Awards has always been attended by the leader/cabinet member & officers as far back as I can remember. “If you genuinely believe that a delay in obtaining an electric vehicle means ‘everything’ is going downhill then call me and let’s discuss. That is not a question appropriately directed to a member of staff at Lichfield District Council.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Cross said the response from the council leader raised questions about communication within the local authority.

In an email response to Cllr Pullen, he said: