A Joey Butlin strike proved to be enough to ensure the Chasetown FC promotion push continued at Histon.

The Scholars started on the front foot and with only a minute gone, Butlin put a chance wide of the post.

But the forward made amends on 12 minutes as he beat a tight offside trap and fired past the advancing Sam Roach.

Histon then started to come into the game and restricted the visitors.

Chasetown upped the ante again though and Johno Atherton and Jordan Evans combined with the latter rattling the Histon post from six yards.

The hosts had two ambitious handball appeals turned down as they pushed for an equaliser.

Scholars substitute Nehemia Zazi had a good chance in the final minutes to wrap up the points as he beat the offside trap, but Roach pounced on a heavy first touch.