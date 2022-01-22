People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

A long-tailed tit. Picture: Matt Wilkinson

The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch returns between 28th and 30th January.

Last year saw more than one million people take part, including almost 18,000 in Staffordshire alone.

People are asked to spend an hour of their time recording the birds that visit their gardens.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said:

“We know that for many people, garden birds provide an important connection to the wider natural world and bring enormous joy. “Over the last year, there has been a broad and much-needed realisation that nature is an important and necessary part of our lives especially for our mental health and wellbeing. But nature needs us too. “By taking part in the Birdwatch, you are helping to build an annual snapshot of how our birdlife is doing across the UK. It is only by us understanding how our wildlife is faring that we can protect it. “We know that nature is in crisis but together, we can take action to solve the problems facing nature.” Beccy Speight, RSPB

Last year, the house sparrow was top of Staffordshire’s rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird. The blackbird and starling completed the top three.

“Whether you saw one blackbird, twenty starlings or no birds whatsoever, it is really valuable information as it helps us build a picture of how our garden birds are faring from one year to the next.” Beccy Speight, RSPB

The RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch is also running until 21st February.

For a free Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes an identification chart, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.