Volunteers are being asked to give up their time to help support the work of St Giles Hospice charity shops.

St Giles Hospice volunteer Emily Rich

Sales made at Tories help fund the support for local people and their families who are living with a terminal illness.

The charity says it has to raise £850,000 each month to deliver its services.

Emily Rich, from Lichfield, joined St Giles as a volunteer just over a year ago and gives her time to one of the charity’s shops in the city. She said:

“I’ve always loved visiting charity shops and always liked the idea of working in one. “When I decided that I’d like to volunteer in a charity shop St Giles Hospice was the obvious choice for me. “It’s a fantastic local charity which cares for local patients and families when they really need support the most, so I knew it would be a meaningful and worthwhile way to offer my time. It’s really fulfilling to help out and see the shop supporting St Giles because we know how much of a difference the money we raise can make to hospice services. “As a stay-at-home mum I really look forward to the social aspect of my two days a week at the shop. “I’ve made friends with so many staff members and volunteers and you get to know the regular customers who come in on the same day each week. “It’s great fun – it doesn’t feel like work, it’s more of a pleasure or a hobby to me, and there’s always something new to learn.” Emily Rich

Emma Yates, St Giles Head of Retail, said there were plenty of roles people could take on in order to support the shops.

“There are many ways you could get involved with us, from visual merchandising and preparing stock to serving customers and sorting donations. The list is endless, and we will provide you with training and an induction to complete your role. “Whatever your interests, strengths and experiences, we have something to suit you and we have a range of shops across our catchment area, so you are never very far away from a convenient volunteering opportunity.” Emma Yates

Anyone interested in volunteering at a St Giles Hospice shop can pick up an application form in one of the stores or visit www.stgileshospice.com/shopvolunteer.