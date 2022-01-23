The Dean of Lichfield Cathedral has rejected suggestions the impact of a new development on the historic building should prevent it from going ahead.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended councillors refuse plans to build new homes and a boutique hotel on land around the Angel Croft Hotel.

As well as overdevelopment, the report also cited the position within the conservation area and the impact on nearby historic sites, including the cathedral.

But The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, said planning officials needed to think about the bigger picture.

“Who has written the report and what criteria guided their judgement? “Who were they listening to? The cathedral wasn’t officially asked for a view and had we been consulted we’d have said we welcome it. “We’ve got architectural monotony in Lichfield – red brick, glass and grey steel. Socially too, having us become the retirement capital of England is disastrous. “Planners need to wake up and think new thoughts.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral

The report is not binding but will be used as part of the decision-making process when the planning committee meets next week.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said there would be “a good debate” before a final call is made on whether to approve or reject the scheme.

“I’ve never known a development to have such widespread support locally. “The decision is the planning committee’s to make, not mine, but I don’t doubt they will have a good debate on the merits of this application.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The planning committee will meet to debate the proposals on Wednesday (26th January).