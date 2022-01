Damage to the building after the fire on Tamworth Street

Fire crews have tackled a blaze overnight at a property in Lichfield city centre.

Emergency services were called to Tamworth Street at 3.25am this morning (23rd January).

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed there were no casualties.

Pictures show severe damage to the roof above the Crave food outlet and Tan and Beauty unit.

Crews remain on scene this morning carrying out investigations into the cause of the fire.