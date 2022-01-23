Plans for a parking facility for 120 lorries in Fradley have been approved.

A site at Fradley Park Industrial Estate on Wood End Lane has been earmarked for the scheme by Legal and General UK Property Fund.

The scheme is designed to support the Palletways distribution centre.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed lorry park is intended to provide a location for incoming vehicles to be held before they are called to be unloaded or reloaded. “With Palletways’ site at Fradley forming their national distribution centre, it is critical to their operations to be efficient and avoid unnecessary delay. “The proposed development will assist in removing the mobile queues from the roads on approach to Palletways’ premises both boosting the efficient of their operations as well as removing the parked vehicles from the existing roads surrounding the site.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.