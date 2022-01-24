People in Lichfield and Burntwood who want to get their weight to a healthier level are being reminded that help is at hand.

The Better Health Staffordshire campaign offers free telephone advice, as well as face-to-face and virtual appointments.

Delivered by Staffordshire County Council and Everyone Health Staffordshire, the programme is eligible for adults with a BMI of over 30, or over 28 with a long term medical condition.

Advice on offer includes information on exercise, nutrition and creating long-term healthy eating habits.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said:

“With the start of the new year and as a result of last year’s lockdowns, many people are now looking to lose weight or make healthier lifestyle changes. “We know how hard this can be for people, which is why we’ve launched our latest campaign with Everyone Health Staffordshire. “As well as offering people practical support to eat well and move more with easy swaps, easy recipes and exercise ideas, we’ll also be signposting people to other resources and support services. “It’s never too late to make changes to help improve your health and manage your weight better. “And remember, you’re not on your own – there is advice and support available so please get in touch with the service and let’s do it together.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The campaign comes after research showed that 41% of adults in England had put on weight since the first lockdown in March 2020.

Kimberley Yeung, from Everyone Health Staffordshire, said:

“Our service is designed to help people create long-term healthy eating habits. “The sessions are delivered by qualified nutritionists and supported by physical activity specialists to help maximise weight loss through a tailored exercise programme.” Kimberley Yeung, Everyone Health Staffordshire

Those eligible for the support can find out more on the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.