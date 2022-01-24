The Chasetown FC Juniors under 11 team

A junior sports team in Burntwood are swapping their football boots for running shoes to take part in a fundraising activity.

The Chasetown FC Juniors under 11 squad are taking on the Great Birmingham Run in May.

A spokesperson said they were hoping to raise £1,000 to be split between the club and a charity.

“The boys are taking part in the junior run and the coaches and parents are doing the 10k or half marathon. “We are running to raise funds not only for our team, but also so that 50% can be sent the National Autistic Society.”

People can donate to their fundraising efforts online.