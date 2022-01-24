Proposals for a new fun run event in Burntwood will be discussed this week.
Members of Burntwood Town Council will debate the possibility of launching a race in 2023.
The agenda of the meeting of the community and partnerships committee says:
“Introducing the idea of creating a new event for 2023 and seek permission to explore the possibilities further with a view to reporting in full to the committee in June 2022.”Agenda for Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee
The town clerk will give a presentation to councillors on the proposals at the meeting at Burntwood Library on Thursday (27th January).