Proposals for a new fun run event in Burntwood will be discussed this week.

Members of Burntwood Town Council will debate the possibility of launching a race in 2023.

The agenda of the meeting of the community and partnerships committee says:

“Introducing the idea of creating a new event for 2023 and seek permission to explore the possibilities further with a view to reporting in full to the committee in June 2022.” Agenda for Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee

The town clerk will give a presentation to councillors on the proposals at the meeting at Burntwood Library on Thursday (27th January).