Volunteers taking part in the Tiny Forests project

Volunteers have been thanked for helping to plant trees as part of project across Lichfield.

The Tiny Forests scheme saw thousands of trees added to the local landscape, inlcuding at Christian Fields.

A number of local councillors joined the effort to create the new micro-woodlands, including Cllr Colin Ball.

He said:

“I was glad to have been out helping plant trees through the Tiny Forests initiative on Christian Fields. “I would like to say a big thank you to Severn Trent, Earthwatch and Lichfield District Council for organising this, and also to all the local volunteers who came along to help. “We were joined by councillors Iain Eadie and Hugh Ashton, so it really was a cross party event! “This is great practical action to help us start to tackle climate change in our district.” Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council

Tiny Forests are being planted via a partnership between Severn Trent and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

It is hoped that the forests will support environmental education, with so-called citizen scientists collecting information about carbon absorption, flood management and biodiversity.