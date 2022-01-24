Voters in an area of Burntwood will be given the chance to decide if they want a by-election to be held to select their new councillor.

It comes after Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd’s decision to stand down as the member for the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Burntwood Town Council in the wake of a tree funding controversy.

If ten registered voters write requesting a fresh vote then a by-election will take place.

But if that number is not reached, councillors will co-opt a new representative onto the town council.

Voters have two weeks if they wish to request the by-election by writing to the Returning Officer, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU.