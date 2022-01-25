Councillors have been told they should allow a development in Lichfield to go ahead rather than waiting for perfection.

An artist’s impression of the new Beacon Street development

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended that the Friel Homes development on Beacon Street should be rejected.

It cited that overdevelopment and concerns about the impact on the conservation area should prevent the scheme going ahead.

But Lichfield Civic Society has said delays on redeveloping the land around the former Angel Croft Hotel cannot be allowed to continue.

“It may not be perfect, but the development offers multiple benefits to this area. “After ten years of delay and decay, it’s time to improve this area now, not strive for perfection. “It has the society’s support.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The planning report, although not binding, will help councillors make a final decision on the development which is proposed to include new homes and a boutique hotel.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council has said he is sure the plans will provoke “a good debate” when the committee meet tomorrow (26th January).