A Labour councillor has questioned the decision to protect funding for the Sheriff’s Ride at the same time as plans to increase council tax bills in Lichfield were approved.
Members of Lichfield City Council voted to agree to put up the amount it takes from residents via the precept by 2% at a meeting last night (24th January).
The Conservative-controlled council also confirmed that the budget for the annual Sheriff’s Ride was also be maintained.
It means that £12,680 will be allocated to the civic event.
Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said taxpayers would struggle to see the justification for the level of funding at a time when they were being asked to pay more.
“True to form, the Conservatives on the city council did outvote the opposition to increase the council tax precept by 2%.
“Their precious Sheriff’s Ride kept all of its budget though, so I’m sure they’ll sleep sound.
“The expensive version involves us paying almost £12,680 for the Sheriff and a bunch of others to form a mini cavalry detachment and doing a lap of the city – the 2021 version did all of the pomp and ceremonial bits without the horses and only cost £33.”Cllr Dave Robertson
The Sheriff’s Ride – which dates back hundreds of years – takes place each September and sees riders head out on a 20 mile ride around the boundary of the city, ending with the group met by the Sword and Mace Bearers in Lichfield.
A description on the city council website says it is “an extremely prestigious event”.
The increase in council tax on Lichfield City Council’s share of the bill equates to around £1.35 a year for an average Band D property.
Cllr Robertson said:
“I am disappointed that the Conservatives didn’t accept reasonable proposals which protected services and kept council tax down.”Cllr Dave Robertson
Well said, Dave. Sadly, it was a case of same old, same old at Lichfield City Council last night. In spite of a very sensible amendment put forward by Labour and supported by the LibDems, the Conservatives preferred to protect funding for the Sheriff’s Ride and put up Council Tax by 2%. So much, for “we’re all in this together”, to quote Tory George Osborne! Even after years of cuts, dressed up as “austerity”, the Tories are still set not learning. Too busy partying no doubt to listen!
How out of touch is this council??? Who benefits from the Sheriff’s Ride? We have people in Lichfield who can’t heat their home adequately and others who have to rely on foodbanks.
This is mental. Also, doesn’t the Council have £4.5m in funds?? Well above it’s required level.
I’ve totally had it with this council. They do virtually nothing to appease residents.
Build build build, tax tax tax.
Have the council no regard for council tax payers who will all be facing increased living costs this year due to food and fuel price increases. Surely these vanity events should be postponed until the economy is in better shape. Most people aren’t interested in these outmoded traditions and want their money better spent.
What utter waste of funds the conservatives have allocated. This begs the questions of why so much money is needed and exactly what that money is spent on. I cherish history, I enjoy traditions but not when homeless and vulnerable people are suffering right beside us and the money spent on this sheriffs ride, could change their lives an prevent elderly starving soul. Many in lichfield cant even afford to switch on the heating, and still those who applied for heating grants, cant even get the heating grants because of our council not increasing staff to see through the huge backlog of people applying.
Anyone who votes for the tories in the next election, would be condoning this.
£12,680 for Sheriff,s Ride.
Would like to see the Breakdown of how this Money is Spent.
Think Food Banks and supplementing Heating Costs would benefit more from Stuffed Shirts and Posh Luncheon.
Shame Fawlkes is still not around to deal with LDC.
@Chris: Worth noting that the Sheriff’s Ride is from the LCC budget and not LDC.
