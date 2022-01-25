Coronavirus vaccination card

People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that they are still able to get their coronavirus vaccinations ahead of the easing of restrictions later this week.

Although face coverings are still advised in crowded indoor spaces, from Thursday (27th January) people will no longer be required to wear one in public places.

It will also no longer be necessary to show an NHS Covid pass at venues and events.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said it was still important that people ensured they were protected against coronavirus.

“It’s great that so many people have taken the opportunity to get a booster jab over Christmas, but we want to remind those unvaccinated that it’s never too late to get their first dose. “It’s currently never been easier to get a vaccine in Staffordshire with people able to book appointments or attend walk-in clinics across the county. “The sooner you get your first dose, the sooner you can book a second and booster to ensure you have maximum protection against Covid-19 and its side effects.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Vaccination walk-in clinic details can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus. People can also book a booster appointment via the NHS national booking system at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.