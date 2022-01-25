A Christmas tree recycling scheme has enjoyed a record year with more than £69,000 raised for St Giles Hospice.

TreeCycle volunteers Ann and Lew Turner

The annual TreeCycle initiative saw thousands of households donate to the Whittington-based charity in exchange for having their trees recycled.

Last year saw 4,400 trees picked up, but this time around more than 5,000 were collected by 115 volunteers.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“This year’s TreeCycle campaign has been a huge success and we are absolutely delighted with the results. “Our 2021 collection was a record-breaking event following the amazing goodwill we had from our supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic, so to beat that total in 2022 is simply amazing. “We need to raise £850,000 every month just to keep our services going, so the success of this year’s TreeCycle will make a massive difference to local people and their families at a time when they need us the most.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

The trees will be recycled for agricultural uses at Greener Composting in Wall.

“As always, our volunteers, community and businesses have been amazing and we couldn’t have made TreeCycle such a huge success without their dedication and support – it honestly couldn’t happen without them. “Our volunteers tell us that they really enjoy TreeCycle and get a great sense of achievement from taking part and we hope they will encourage even more volunteers to get involved next year, so that we can collect more trees than ever. “If you would like to volunteer at next year’s TreeCycle or if your business can offer us their support we’d be very happy to hear from you.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

More details on how to volunteer are available by emailing volunteer@stgileshospice.com or by calling 01543 43453.