The fun and frolics of the big top are coming to Lichfield as a new production stops off in the city.

Circus Spectacular

Circus Spectacular will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 26th February.

The cast of acts will be lead by Bippo the Clown, who began performing aged just nine. He’s since gone on to appear on TV shows including Blue Peter, Big Brother, The Sooty Show and BBC Three programme Send in the Clowns.

He’ll be joined by the likes of aerial star Miss Chelsea and juggler Alfio Macaggi.

Others on the bill include Duo Salsky, who have previously performed their roller skating routine with Chipperfields Circus, and acrobatic artists The Salvador Brothers

Circus Spectacular

Producer James Shone said:

“Circus Spectacular will be a massive hit with family audiences. “The show is packed with great performers from all walks of life, who have worked hard to craft their skills and become the very best they can be – you will certainly be entertained.” James Shone

Tickets for Circus Spectacular are £19 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.