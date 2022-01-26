Cal Turner

Lichfield RUFC notched up another win as they navigated a tricky trip to Hereford.

Despite a comfortable victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Myrtle Greens knew a slippy pitch and improving opponents would be a sterner test this time around.

But the visitors produced a controlled performance to secure the 29-12 win and the vital bonus point.

First half tries from Paul Maxwell-Keys and Cal Turner were added to by a conversion and a penalty from the boot of captain Charlie Milner.

In the second half, Tom Day finished a fantastic team move that saw multiple phases stretching the opposition repeatedly across the pitch, with Milner adding the fourth try and converting both second half efforts to rack up a 14 point haul for the day.

Lichfield return to action at Kenilworth at Cooke Fields on Saturday (29th January). Kick off is at 2.15pm and admission is £5 adults, £3 concessions and under 18s are free.

The top of the table clash could prove to be a pivotal one in the season as both sides go into the encounter having registered just one loss all season.