The Magnificent Seven gold coin set

A treasure trove of coins collected by a former soldier is expected to fetch thousands of pounds when it goes under the hammer in Lichfield.

Tony Baker’s collection will be sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 7th February.

Tony Baker

He died in May 2021, aged 83, having previously served in the Army for 25 years before going on to manage a club in Tamworth.

Tony’s son Wayne said:

“Dad was a bit of a character – we knew he collected coins but it was a little bit of a surprise to discover quite how valuable his collection is.” Wayne Baker

Experts say the 52 lots could fetch between £20,000 and £25,000.

Highlights include a UK Britannia four-coin collection with £100, £50, £25 and £10 proof coins in 22ct gold and a gold Anglo-Gallic Salut d’Or hammered in the reign of Henry VI.

Other pieces on offer are A Charles II gold coin from 1680 and a cased set of ‘The Magnificent Seven’ gold coins – one each from Australia, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, the USA and the UK.

Phil Bridge, coin specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“With a mixture of hammered and milled gold coins, I just couldn’t wait to get started valuing and cataloguing this vast amount of gold. “Not only did Tony Baker buy mainly precious metal coins and in particular gold coins of the UK, most were of the highest quality one can purchase and therefore attain some of the highest returns for his investments. “I always make a point of recommending buying quality, in line with what the collector can afford – and, more precisely, gold followed by silver are particularly good investments. “Tony Baker’s collection is a good example of this. Sometimes he purchased a basic year set of coins, other times it was a Henry VI hammered Anglo-Gallic Salut d’Or, when funds were available – a wise gentleman!” Phil Bridge, Richard Winterton Auctioneers

For more details on the sale, visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.