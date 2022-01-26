Crime levels and recruitment of new officers will be debated when police chiefs take part in a live-streamed meeting.

Ben Adams

Chief Constable Chris Noble will discuss a range of issues with Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams tomorrow (27th January).

The debate – which will also examine a move towards a localised model of policing – will be streamed online from 1pm.

Commissioner Adams said:

“My role is to oversee the work of the police and fire & rescue services to ensure they are delivering the best possible outcomes for the people of Staffordshire. “This meeting is about being open, honest and transparent so that our communities can hear directly from their Chief Constable on the issues that matter to them, and have confidence in the quality of the service delivered by policing here. “People can follow the meeting live wherever they are via the web, and it will also be available to view online afterwards.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

More details about the meeting and how to watch it live are available online.