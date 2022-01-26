People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to give their views on the a new county-wide health and wellbeing strategy.

The Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board has launched a public consultation on the document.

The strategy aims to tackle the underlying causes of problems across the county by focusing on areas including early life, mental health, weight and ageing.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council and co-chair of the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board, said:

“This new strategy sets out what we’re going to do to address the challenges we face. “There are many good things happening already, and great strides are being made towards our ambition of making sure people can live healthier lives for longer and reducing health inequalities. “We want to build on those to drive forward improvements, and make sure health is at the forefront of everything we do. “This is an important opportunity for people to share their thoughts – health really is everyone’s business, and I encourage people to take a look at the strategy and talk to us about what it means to them.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The feedback received will be used to “refine and confirm” the vision and approaches in the strategy.

Dr Alison Bradley, co-chair of the board, added:

“We know that some communities in Staffordshire have been more affected by coronavirus than others, and that some people have struggled to maintain healthy lifestyles as a result. “This new draft strategy takes the effect of those issues into account so that we can take earlier action to improve health and wellbeing, and reduce poor health, right across Staffordshire. “I’d urge people to get involved and comment on this draft strategy, as the best way for us to make a difference is by understanding what matters to people and communities.” Dr Alison Bradley

People can get involved either by completing the online survey or by emailing their thoughts on the strategy to StaffsHWBB@Staffordshire.gov.uk before midnight on 20th February.