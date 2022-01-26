The National Memorial Arboretum will play a key role as Staffordshire marks Holocaust Memorial Day.

The plaque on the Anne Frank Tree at the National Memorial Arboretum

The lives of those who died at the hands of the Nazis and other genocides throughout history will be remembered tomorrow (27th January).

A service will take place at 11am in the Millennium at the national centre for remembrance at Alrewas.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is an important day when we come together to remember those lives affected by persecution and genocide. “By standing together at ceremonies, lighting a candle or by planting a memorial tree, we can show our support and respect to all those affected by such terrible crimes. “The day also gives us an opportunity for people to recognise that racism and other forms of discrimination are not to be tolerated and that one day we will hopefully put an end to genocide and other hate crimes. “I would urge people to try and take some time on Thursday to show their respect and remember the lives of those lost during these cruel times.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Further information on the day and events taking place including a national virtual ceremony can be found online.