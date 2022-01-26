Saxophonist Mark Lockheart is bringing his new project Dreamers to Lichfield next month.

He will be joined by Elliot Galvin, Tom Herbert and Dave Smith for the show at the Cathedral Hotel on 16th February.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“As a founding member of Loose Tubes and Polar Bear, Mark Lockheart has often remained ahead of the curve and has constantly explored new directions in his own music.

“Dreamers epitomises that adaptation and evolution, allowing the music to speak beyond the boundaries of genre.

“Lockheart’s multifaceted outlook on music is explored through a new set of original compositions with this bold and unique sounding group.

“Expect urgent, exciting grooves and textures all cleverly crafted together within Lockheart’s unique and memorable melodies.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson