People in Burntwood will be able to get Covid vaccinations at a walk-in centre in Burntwood this week.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Chasetown Medical Centre on High Street will offer Prizes first, second and booster Pfizer doses from 1.30pm to 4.30pm tomorrow (27th January).

An additional vaccination event is taking place at Lichfield Fire Station between 11.30am and 4.30pm on 8th February.

Full details of all Staffordshire walk-in clinics are available online.