A Barton-under-Needwood grandmother has enjoyed a birthday to remember after she was given the chance to take a spin in her dream car.

Marlies Brassington with the Jensen Interceptor

Marlies Brassington has always had a soft spot for the Jensen Interceptor ever since she drove one aged 18.

So to mark her 74th birthday, daughter Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble arranged for owner Dave Poole to bring his striking purple vehicle to chauffeur Marlies to a meal to celebrate her big day.

“My mum is my whole world – I absolutely adore her. She so deserved this dream to come true as she’s always been there for me. “She stepped up when I lost my first husband and then again when I almost my own life to a virus, so I just wanted to thank her while I can, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. “The first thing she said was how much she loved the purple colour and later that day she messaged me to say she still felt like she was in the incredible Jensen and how wonderful the experience was. “It put a huge smile on her face, and I can’t thank Dave enough for making it a reality.” Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble

The striking Jensen Interceptor wasn’t the only vehicle turning heads as it travelled in convoy with an orange jeep and red Mustang.

Mr Poole said: