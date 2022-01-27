A Barton-under-Needwood grandmother has enjoyed a birthday to remember after she was given the chance to take a spin in her dream car.
Marlies Brassington has always had a soft spot for the Jensen Interceptor ever since she drove one aged 18.
So to mark her 74th birthday, daughter Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble arranged for owner Dave Poole to bring his striking purple vehicle to chauffeur Marlies to a meal to celebrate her big day.
“My mum is my whole world – I absolutely adore her. She so deserved this dream to come true as she’s always been there for me.
“She stepped up when I lost my first husband and then again when I almost my own life to a virus, so I just wanted to thank her while I can, because tomorrow is never guaranteed.
“The first thing she said was how much she loved the purple colour and later that day she messaged me to say she still felt like she was in the incredible Jensen and how wonderful the experience was.
“It put a huge smile on her face, and I can’t thank Dave enough for making it a reality.”Victoria Ann Spencer-Kibble
The striking Jensen Interceptor wasn’t the only vehicle turning heads as it travelled in convoy with an orange jeep and red Mustang.
Mr Poole said:
“It was an absolute honour and a privilege to be able to drive Marlies on her 74th birthday in her favourite car.
“She has as much character and oomph as the Jensen – her reaction on seeing the car is now ingrained on my memory.
“I won’t be able to pop the bonnet again without seeing her hug it like an old friend.
“They are an amazing family, that I was lucky enough to help make a dream come true for their mum.”Dave Poole
Beautiful car. Must have been amazing to drive one as a teenager.
