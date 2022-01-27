The offices of Burntwood Town Council have been lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
The Old Mining College Centre was bathed in purple light to mark the day of remembrance.
A service of was also held at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas.
A spokesperson said:
“Six candles were lit in remembrance of those who suffered as a result of Nazi persecution, in the Holocaust or through subsequent genocides.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson
Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27th January – the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War Two.
I want to share something I have just heard Judge Robert Rinder say in relation to the Holocaust: “It didn’t start with the death camps”. He went on to say that the persecution of the Jews started with hate.
How wonderful if our society could learn from this wisdom and put an end to the hate currently being directed at many groups in our country. Here’s hoping our community can be inclusive and welcoming for everyone who chooses to make their home here.
That’s lovely.
The generation from WWII are passing and we must Never forget.
Clare Sholl – May I add to your comment?
The Holocaust began long before the death camps. In truth, it began the moment too many journalists, politicians, civil servants, generals, industrialists and members of the public stopped standing up for their constitutional democracy.
https://twitter.com/BrexitBin/status/1486732898145214472
The images have some powerful words.
Leave a comment