The Old Mining College Centre lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

The offices of Burntwood Town Council have been lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Old Mining College Centre was bathed in purple light to mark the day of remembrance.

A service of was also held at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas.

A spokesperson said:

“Six candles were lit in remembrance of those who suffered as a result of Nazi persecution, in the Holocaust or through subsequent genocides.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27th January – the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War Two.