A photographer from Kings Bromley who specialises in portraits of newborn babies is celebrating after success at an awards ceremony.

One of Sarah Baldock’s portrait images

Sarah Baldock received three merits and four finalist awards at the Master Photographer International Awards.

More than 1,000 entries were received with just over a quarter being given merit status and only 71 being named as finalists.

Sarah said:

“I couldn’t believe it when my name appeared as a finalist in the newborn portraits category, particularly as there were only two finalists in this category. “The competition is so strong, with some of the top international names in photography competing so I am absolutely delighted.” Sarah Baldock

As well as the newborn portraits category, Sarah was also honoured in the business excellence sector.

“My aim was to give every wonderful family that visits the studio an extra-special experience. “Winning these accolades for my customer communication and customer focus is just as important to me as the photography awards – it confirms that every family really does receive the best possible experience.” Sarah Baldock

For more details on Sarah’s work visit her company website or Facebook page.