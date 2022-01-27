Shoppers in Lichfield are being asked to help support a fundraising campaign for three of the UK’s leading health charities.

The Helping You to Live Healthier initiative gives people using self-service tills at Tesco stores the chance to round-up their payment to the nearest £1.

The money raised will then go to Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Last year’s campaign saw more than £1million raised across the country.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said:

“The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. “Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.” Oonagh Turnbull, Tesco

The campaign will run between 31st January and 13th February and will also see the charities provide advice and information to customers on how to improve their health.

Peter Shorrick, Head of the Midlands and East of England at Diabetes UK, said: