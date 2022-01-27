Leaders at the 6th Lichfield Scouts

Scouts in Lichfield have been given a boost thanks to a donation from a housebuilder.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands handed over £500 to the 6th Lichfield Scouts to help them improve their base ready for the arrival of a new ‘Squirrels’ pack for youngsters aged between four and five.

Emily Holroyd, Squirrel Scout Leader, said:

“We are thrilled to have received this kind donation from Taylor Wimpey. “The money we have received will go towards making the scout hut completely child safe ahead of the introduction of the new Squirrels group. “We will be looking to add door closures and spacers to stop trapped fingers, a modified fire escape that can be used by small children and a new CCTV system.” Emily Holroyd

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said:

“We are committed to giving back to the communities in which we build our new homes and it means a great deal to us that we can support 6th Lichfield Scouts by welcoming its newest group, the Squirrels.” Ben Walker

Taylor Wimpey Midlands is currently building its Bower Park development in Lichfield.