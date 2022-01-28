A new production is promising to take the Lichfield Garrick audience on a “hilarious and heartbreaking” journey through celebrity obsession.

Saving Britney

Saving Britney comes to the city theatre on 18th February.

The show follows millennial Jean as the impact of Britney Spears on her life and the ultimate moment of self-discovery.

A spokesperson said:

“Saving Britney is a hilarious and heartbreaking look at celebrity obsession, sexuality and growing up in the early noughties – and features more nostalgia than you can shake a Tamagotchi at.: Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.