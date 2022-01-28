A community project in Lichfield aiming to help prevent loneliness and isolation among older people has been boosted by a £500 donation.

Men’s Shed Lichfield was given the money by the McCarthy Stone Foundation.

The initiative aims to give people in their retirement years the chance to learn new skills, pursue interests and create new friendships.

Peter Hollis, chairman of Men’s Shed Lichfield, said:

“This grant is helping us take the first steps towards the dream of a well-equipped permanent workshop for the use of its members. “Already we are seeing the fruits of our endeavours with a small group of members appreciating the opportunity to form new friendships and chat over a cuppa and digestive. “Not only does this donation help at a very practical level, but it is also a much-appreciated endorsement of our mission.” Peter Hollis, Men’s Shed Lichfield

The McCarthy Stone Foundation is the registered charity of retirement homes developer McCarthy Stone, which is currently building Stowe Place on Rotten Row.

Graeme Marsh, from the foundation, said: