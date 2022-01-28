Fly-tippers should be hit harder in the pocket when they dump rubbish in local lanes, Lichfield’s MP has said.

A previous fly-tipping incident in Stonnall

Michael Fabricant made his comments after national figures revealed the number of incidents had risen by 16% in the last year.

The Conservative MP said the problem had also been felt across Lichfield and Burntwood.

“Despite council tips now being open again, illegal fly tipping is a growing problem in the leafy lanes of Lichfield and the rest of the region. “I have raised this issue with DEFRA as fly tipping is not only antisocial, it puts additional strain on the hard work of local farmers and presents a major health hazard. “For large fly-tipping incidents, the cost of clearance to local authorities in England in the last financial year was £11.6million. “I have taken up the matter of the size of fines with DEFRA. With most fines being under the cost of hiring a skip, these are no deterrent – they must be substantially increased. “I suspect I would have the support of Lichfield District Council and the cabinet member, Cllr Richard Cox, in this.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said he also supported calls from the NFU for a more single portal to deal with fly-tipping reports rather than land managers having to report incidents to multiple authorities.

Jeremy Lowe, from NFU Staffordshire, said:

A fly-tipping incident being dealt with by council workers in Hopwas