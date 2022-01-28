A new report has revealed the scale of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic across Staffordshire.

Released to coincide with the second anniversary of the first coronavirus cases in the UK, Staffordshire County Council’s review revealed that seven million pieces of PPE have been distributed in the region as well as two million lateral flow tests.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at the authority, said the report also demonstrated the “devastating impact” Covid-19 has had on healthcare systems, communities and businesses.

“It gives an insight into both the huge challenges we have faced and the major achievements we have delivered together. “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on our communities and healthcare systems, and it is crucial that we learn from this approach and build on what we have achieved so far. “Our challenge now is to build on what we have learned during the pandemic and ensure we can continue this as we look to the future.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

The report, which also reveals that in the first six weeks of the pandemic around 3,500 emergency food parcels were delivered, can be read here.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: