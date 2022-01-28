A programme of summer holiday activities for young people will run for another three years, the Staffordshire Commissioner has confirmed.
The Space scheme saw more thousands aged between eight and 17 take part in activities across the county.
Ben Adams has now confirmed that funding for the initiative will continue for another three years.
It comes after figures revealed a 77% drop in summer anti-social behaviour since Space relaunched in 2016.
Commissioner Adams said:
“I’m delighted to announce that the Space programme will continue for another three years as it is clear to see the positive impact last year’s programme has had on so many lives.
“These activities provide an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them.
“Space clearly makes a difference to so many, particularly those from more challenging backgrounds, providing a positive experience and directing them away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.
“The programme builds on a tremendous track record of positive engagement by providers, and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their contribution to supporting our local young people.’”Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams