A programme of summer holiday activities for young people will run for another three years, the Staffordshire Commissioner has confirmed.

A Space archery session

The Space scheme saw more thousands aged between eight and 17 take part in activities across the county.

Ben Adams has now confirmed that funding for the initiative will continue for another three years.

It comes after figures revealed a 77% drop in summer anti-social behaviour since Space relaunched in 2016.

Commissioner Adams said: