Drivers are being warned to be on their guard after an attempt to break into a van in Alrewas.

Offenders cut a hole in the rear door of a white Renault panel van on a driveway on Fox Lane at around 3.35am yesterday (27th January).

PCSO Tracy Horton, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The alarm was activated, but fortunately nothing was stolen. “We have received a few reports of vehicle crime in rural areas, so please stay vigilant. Check your vehicle is secure at all times, park under security lights or CCTV where possible and park so access is limited. “Consider extra security precautions such as extra security locks and alarms on vehicle.” PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 179 of 27th January.